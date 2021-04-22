PMSA marks World Earth Day

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Thursday marked the World Earth Day and carried out various activities in connection with the day.

PMSA organized a painting competition in this regard which was participated with zest and zeal by the officers and personnel of the Agency, said a news release.

Besides, beach cleaning activities were also carried out at Pasni and other coastal areas. Moreover, more jetty cleaning drive was also conducted in areas around PMSA headquarters.

Banners were also displayed on various locations at Karachi fisheries and adjacent areas.

It is pertinent to mention that April 22nd is observed as World Earth Day globally and people including major stakeholders across the world take part in civic activities and work towards raising awareness about critical issues being faced by the earth.

The World Earth Day is official UN designated day marked internationally. The theme of of the World Earth Day 2021 is " Restore our Earth".

