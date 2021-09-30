UrduPoint.com

PMSA Marks World Maritime Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

PMSA marks World Maritime Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Thursday marked the World Maritime Day in a befitting manner.

According to a news release, the PMSA prepared special banners highlighting messages regarding the day displayed on various prominent places including Karachi fisheries, Coastal bases, PMSA ships, boats and pickets.

Director General PMSA conveyed his special message regarding the day on social media.

Officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal and zest.

The World Maritime Day is celebrated every year on September 30.

The theme of this year is "Seafarers at the core of shipping future". The day is celebrated in an effort to highlight the key role of seafarers and generate awareness about their vital role in world trade and increase focus on seafarers as the COVID-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary and unprecedented challenges on seafarers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Social Media September All

Recent Stories

President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

11 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

26 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

41 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

41 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.