PMSA marks World Maritime Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Thursday marked the World Maritime Day in a befitting manner.

According to a news release, the PMSA prepared special banners highlighting messages regarding the day displayed on various prominent places including Karachi fisheries, Coastal bases, PMSA ships, boats and pickets.

Director General PMSA conveyed his special message regarding the day on social media.

Officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal and zest.

The World Maritime Day is celebrated every year on September 30.

The theme of this year is "Seafarers at the core of shipping future". The day is celebrated in an effort to highlight the key role of seafarers and generate awareness about their vital role in world trade and increase focus on seafarers as the COVID-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary and unprecedented challenges on seafarers.