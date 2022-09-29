PMSA marks World Maritime Day to highlight role of seafarers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday observed the World Maritime Day in a befitting manner.

In this connection, a seminar was held at the PMSA headquarters in which PMSA officers, member of staff and cadets from Pakistan Marine academy participated and lectures were delivered by experienced speakers from Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

In addition, PMSA prepared special banners highlighting messages regarding the day displayed on various prominent places including PMSA headquarters, Karachi Shipyard, Karachi fisheries, coastal bases, PMSA ships, boats and pickets.

The officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal and zest.

The day is observed every year in September, and this year it is being marked on 29 September. The theme of this year was "New Technologies for Greener Shipping".

The day was an effort to highlight the key role of seafarers and generate awareness about their vital role in world trade and economy. Moreover, it was celebrated to raise the voice of seafarers for creating awareness about challenges faced by them every day at sea.