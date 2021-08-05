PMSA marks Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) here on Thursday marked the Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The officers and staff of PMSA undertook activities at sea joining the entire nation to acknowledge struggle of Kashmiris who are facing brutal atrocities of Indian forces since long, according to a news release.

In this regard a boat rally consisting of local fishermen was also conducted at Karachi Fish Harbour.

The PMSA would continue to support Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their efforts to get freedom from the occupier.