UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMSA, Navy, Customs Foil Smuggling Bid Of Narcotics In Open Sea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:03 PM

PMSA, Navy, Customs foil smuggling bid of narcotics in open sea

In a joint Intelligence Based Operation, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Customs Intelligence foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics in the open sea while smugglers of Pakistan and Iraqi origin were arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :In a joint Intelligence Based Operation, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Customs Intelligence foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics in the open sea while smugglers of Pakistan and Iraqi origin were arrested.

According to a news release on Friday, the forces seized 6 kgs of white crystal and one and half kg of opium from a boat namely AL SUBHAN. The smugglers, when being approached by the ship for boarding, probably jettisoned a large quantity of narcotics in the sea during dark hours.

The approximated value of the recovered drugs in the international market was Rs. 420 million. The seized drugs and arrested smugglers were handed to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Drugs Kyrgystani Som Market From Million

Recent Stories

Compliance to public health guidelines in health e ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

3 minutes ago

Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU 90% Possible Before ..

3 minutes ago

Railways restores Mehran Express

3 minutes ago

20 pc work completed on conservation of Shah Ali A ..

17 minutes ago

K-2 Nuclear Power Plant to produce 10 billion kilo ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.