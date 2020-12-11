PMSA, Navy, Customs foil smuggling bid of narcotics in open sea

In a joint Intelligence Based Operation, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Customs Intelligence foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics in the open sea while smugglers of Pakistan and Iraqi origin were arrested

According to a news release on Friday, the forces seized 6 kgs of white crystal and one and half kg of opium from a boat namely AL SUBHAN. The smugglers, when being approached by the ship for boarding, probably jettisoned a large quantity of narcotics in the sea during dark hours.

The approximated value of the recovered drugs in the international market was Rs. 420 million. The seized drugs and arrested smugglers were handed to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.