PMSA, NIO Sign Framework Of Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 11:03 PM

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and National Institute for Oceanography (NIO) signed a framework of cooperation (FoC) at NIO Karachi on Monday

The agreement was signed to work together to promote Marine research; preservation of Marine eco systems; Management of Marine Protected Areas (MPA); sea bed and coastal exploratory initiatives; control of illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing; address illegal or accidental discharge, dumping of waste and chemical or biological pollution and to facilitate implementation of rules and regulations in the marine protected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Rear Admiral Foad Amin Baig, director general of PMSA, said, "All stakeholders in maritime domain need to synergise their efforts for the common cause of sustainable use of the oceans and marine resources.

NIO is the leading institute in maritime domain R&D and PMSA look forward to contribute to this cause and to bridge the gap between regulatory policy and implementation.

Samina Kidwai DG NIO, gave a presentation on role of NIO and highlighted various achievements of NIO. She also observed that Illegal and unregulated fishing was fast depleting national fish stocks and immediate action was needed to address this situation.

Both sides signed a framework of cooperation to operationalise their collaboration.

