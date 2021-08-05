UrduPoint.com

PMSA Observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu amd Kahsmir (IIOJK) for their right of freedom, officers and members of staff of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) undertook activities at sea on 5 August (Youm-e-Istehsal).

PMSA held activities in joining the entire Nation to acknowledge epic struggle of Kashmiris who were facing brutal atrocities of Indian Forces since long, said a news release.

PMSA would continue to support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their efforts to gain freedom from the occupier, it added.

In this regard a boat rally consisting of local fishermen was conducted at Karachi Fish Harbour to show solidarity with occupied Kahsmir.

