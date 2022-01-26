UrduPoint.com

PMSA Rescues 13 People Stranded In Defected Boat In Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) saved 13 people in a rescue operation conducted in sea.

According to a news release on Wednesday, a distress call was received at Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) at headquarter PMSA from Nakhuda of a fishing boat that his boat named Safina e Ali (registration no.

16705- B) was stranded at sea near Churna Island due to engine defect and lost its propulsion.

The PMSA Ship RAFAQAT was immediately tasked to conduct search and rescue operation. PMSA's ship proceeded to the vessel in distress and reached at the position of the stranded boat alongwith requisite towing arrangements, lifesaving and first-aid equipment. PMSA ship rescued the vessel in distress along with 13 crew members. The fishing boat crew was given first-aid and food and was taken in tow by PMSA's ship and safely brought to Karachi.

