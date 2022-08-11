UrduPoint.com

PMSA Rescues Chinese Seafarer

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PMSA rescues Chinese seafarer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued a Chinese seafarer and was transferred to PMSA headquarters for detailed medical checkup.

According to a news release on Thursday, the PMSA base Sadaqat on August 10th received distress call through Pakistani local fishermen.

A Chinese seafarer namely Zuo Xiang Wei was visually sighted by local fishermen drowning near Phitti Creek. The individual was recovered safely in coordination with local fishermen boat Al Madina registration no.

21675-B.

Initially, first aid was given to the rescued Chinese seafarer at PMSA base at Ibrahim Hydri. The survivor was transferred to HQ PMSA, for detailed medical checkup.

Later, it was confirmed that individual fell from a merchant vessel namely Xin Shang Hai (IMO 9307231) of Cosco Shipping August 10th, in near approaches to Karachi harbour.

Coordinated efforts of Pakistani fishing boat Al Madina and PMSA ensured safety and rescue of Chinese national which was highly appreciated by the Consulate General of China.

