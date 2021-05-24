PMSA rescues fishing boat stranded in open sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Monday rescued a fishing boat stranded in open sea.

According to a news release, during routine patrolling PMSA ship received a distress call from a fishing boat namely "AL - AHMED" (Registration No.

18070 - B) stranded at sea due to machinery break down. The fishing boat had sailed from Karachi and was fishing at open sea.

The PMSA ship immediately proceeded to the vessel in distress and reached at the position of the stranded boat. The vessel in distress was provided food and medical assistance by PMSA staff and then taken in tow and was brought to Karachi harbor for further assistance.