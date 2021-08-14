UrduPoint.com

PMSA Rescues LNG Tanker Ship Near To Grounding Amid Technical Defects

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

PMSA rescues LNG tanker ship near to grounding amid technical defects

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) averted a potential grounding of merchant ship close to Pakistan coast near Keti Bandar that developed technical defects during its voyage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) averted a potential grounding of merchant ship close to Pakistan coast near Keti Bandar that developed technical defects during its voyage.

An LNG tanker GAS YODLA with 17-member crew having developed machinery defect resulting in loss of propulsion was anchored 15 nautical miles (NM) of Keti Bandar on 05 Aug 21, said a PMSA news release.

On August 9, a Pakistan Navy aircraft reported the ship having lost its one anchor, after receiving this information one of the PMSA ship was sailed immediately to render assistance to the vessel in distress.

Realizing the potential risk of the ship loosing the second anchor, PMSA coordinated with the ship's for immediate towing of the vessel for emergency repair.

The towing dhow Al-Khaleel-III started to take the distressed vessel in tow on close to midnight August 12/13.

During the recovery of anchor, the merchant vessel also lost its second anchor, however, the towing vessel managed to pass the towing rope and started towing the ship.

Presently the ship was in tow and PMSA ship KASHMIR was escorting it providing security cover.

PMSS KASHMIR was also standby to provide towing services in emergency if such situation arises.

The tanker expected to reach Karachi harbour in the early hours of August 14.

The ship would be berthed at Karachi harbour to affect repairs.

The ship which had sailed from Mumbai was heading Jebel Ali of Dubai (UAE).

It is worth mentioning here that PMSA despite limited resources remain vigilant to monitor and coordinate to respond to any distress at sea as per PMSA roles.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Mumbai Pakistan Navy UAE Dubai August Gas From

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

16 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

17 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

17 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

17 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

17 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.