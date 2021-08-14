PMSA rescues LNG tanker ship near to grounding amid technical defects

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) averted a potential grounding of merchant ship close to Pakistan coast near Keti Bandar that developed technical defects during its voyage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) averted a potential grounding of merchant ship close to Pakistan coast near Keti Bandar that developed technical defects during its voyage.

An LNG tanker GAS YODLA with 17-member crew having developed machinery defect resulting in loss of propulsion was anchored 15 nautical miles (NM) of Keti Bandar on 05 Aug 21, said a PMSA news release.

On August 9, a Pakistan Navy aircraft reported the ship having lost its one anchor, after receiving this information one of the PMSA ship was sailed immediately to render assistance to the vessel in distress.

Realizing the potential risk of the ship loosing the second anchor, PMSA coordinated with the ship's for immediate towing of the vessel for emergency repair.

The towing dhow Al-Khaleel-III started to take the distressed vessel in tow on close to midnight August 12/13.

During the recovery of anchor, the merchant vessel also lost its second anchor, however, the towing vessel managed to pass the towing rope and started towing the ship.

Presently the ship was in tow and PMSA ship KASHMIR was escorting it providing security cover.

PMSS KASHMIR was also standby to provide towing services in emergency if such situation arises.

The tanker expected to reach Karachi harbour in the early hours of August 14.

The ship would be berthed at Karachi harbour to affect repairs.

The ship which had sailed from Mumbai was heading Jebel Ali of Dubai (UAE).

It is worth mentioning here that PMSA despite limited resources remain vigilant to monitor and coordinate to respond to any distress at sea as per PMSA roles.