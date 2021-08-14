PMSA rescues merchant vessel in distress

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) provided assistance to merchant vessel in distress.

According to a news release on Saturday, the PMSA on August 9 received information regarding one LNG tanker (GAS YODLA) with 17 crew members onboard was anchored 15NM off Keti Bandar on August 5th. The ship had lost its propulsion due to machinery breakdown and was also reported low on fuel, water and provisions.

On August 9th, PMSA approached its shipping agent for further essential details to finalize contingency plan in assisting the distressed vessel.

Accordingly PMSA Ship PMSS SABQAT was tasked to sail immediately to monitor and render assistance as per situation. Later, information was passed by Pakistan Navy Aircraft that LNG tanker had lost its one of two anchors and was left with only one anchor. Realizing potential risk of dangerous situation leading to loss of second anchor, PMSA actively coordinated and pursued emergency towing arrangements through Dhow (AL KHALEEL-III) arranged through shipping agent.

Upon reaching near the ship on the night of August 12th, Dhow took the ship under tow. During weighing anchor, ship lost its second anchor thus rendering the vessel not under command. Meanwhile PMSS KASHMIR was tasked to provide security cover and necessary assistance in case of emergency in such a way to take the ship to deeper waters to avoid risk of grounding.

Presently the LNG tanker is in tow under cover by PMSS KASHMIR to ensure its safe arrival at Karachi. Tanker is expected to enter Karachi on Saturday for necessary repairs. Necessary coordination with KPT has also been undertaken to handle the distressed vessel at port on priority.

It is worth mentioning that PMSA despite limited resources remain vigilant to monitor and coordinate to respond to any distress at sea as per PMSA roles.

