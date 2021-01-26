PMSA rescues stranded boat

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued a fishing boat stranded in open sea near Ormara

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued a fishing boat stranded in open sea near Ormara.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the PMSA's Fast Response Boat received a call from a fishing boat, sailed from Karachi, stranded in East of Ormara.

The PMSA's FRB immediately proceeded to the vessel and provided food and medical assistance to 16 crew members.

The boat was taken in tow and brought to Ormara harbour for further assistance.