UrduPoint.com

PMSA Rescues Stranded Fishing Boat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 08:45 PM

PMSA rescues stranded fishing boat

A distress call of a fisherman for search and rescue was received at Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) base, Gwadar on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A distress call of a fisherman for search and rescue was received at Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) base, Gwadar on Friday.

The fishing boat namely "Zulikha" with 5 persons on board stranded at sea due to heavy winds and as a result it developed engine defect, said a news release.

PMSA immediately dispatched its rescue boat along with requisite towing arrangements, life-saving and first-aid equipment towards the reported position. Upon reaching, the PMSA staff made efforts to start the engine but due to rough weather and heavy swell the engine could not be recovered; finally the boat was taken in tow and was brought back to Gwadar safely.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Gwadar

Recent Stories

CM visits martyred police constable's residence fo ..

CM visits martyred police constable's residence for condolence

2 minutes ago
 Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

2 minutes ago
 FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques ..

FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques of quantitative research

2 minutes ago
 CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Ce ..

CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center

2 minutes ago
 US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's ..

US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Through December 1 - Tre ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigat ..

Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigation in Azov, Black Seas - Krem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.