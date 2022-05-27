PMSA rescues stranded fishing boat

A distress call of a fisherman for search and rescue was received at Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) base, Gwadar on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A distress call of a fisherman for search and rescue was received at Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) base, Gwadar on Friday.

The fishing boat namely "Zulikha" with 5 persons on board stranded at sea due to heavy winds and as a result it developed engine defect, said a news release.

PMSA immediately dispatched its rescue boat along with requisite towing arrangements, life-saving and first-aid equipment towards the reported position. Upon reaching, the PMSA staff made efforts to start the engine but due to rough weather and heavy swell the engine could not be recovered; finally the boat was taken in tow and was brought back to Gwadar safely.