PMSA rescues three stranded fishing boats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued three fishing boats stranded in sea due to machinery breakdowns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued three fishing boats stranded in sea due to machinery breakdowns.

The PMSA Fast Response Boat received distress calls from three boats namely "Al Awais Karni", "Jan-e-Ali" and "Al Ahad" stranded at sea in East of Ormara due to machinery breakdowns.

The fishing boat "Al Awais Karni" had sailed from Gwadar while rest of two from Karachi. The PMSA Fast Response Boat immediately proceeded to the distressed vessels and provided food and medical assistance and brought to Ormara harbour for further assistance.