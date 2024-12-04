PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) successfully coordinated a maritime rescue operation today, saving 12 survivors from a liferaft after the sinking of the Indian cargo vessel MSV AL PIRANIPIR within Pakistan's Search and Rescue (SAR) Zone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) successfully coordinated a maritime rescue operation today, saving 12 survivors from a liferaft after the sinking of the Indian cargo vessel MSV AL PIRANIPIR within Pakistan's Search and Rescue (SAR) Zone.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Pakistan received an urgent email from MRCC Mumbai (India) requesting assistance to locate and rescue survivors from the sunken vessel. The vessel was reported to have sunk in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Pakistan, with its 12 crew members stranded on a liferaft in distress.

In response, PMSA initiated a coordinated rescue operation involving multiple assets and agencies.

A PMSA aircraft was immediately tasked to locate the survivors, while nearby commercial vessels were alerted and requested to assist in the rescue. The Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) facilitated seamless collaboration, placing both Pakistan Navy and PMSA ships on high alert, with the nearest PN ship promptly dispatched to the scene. Additionally, necessary arrangements were made to enable a nearby Indian Coast Guard vessel in the adjacent EEZ to recover the survivors.

The swift response and effective coordination resulted in the successful rescue of all 12 survivors of Indian cargo vessel, demonstrating PMSA's commitment to upholding international SAR obligations and fostering regional cooperation.