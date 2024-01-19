PMSA Saves Seriously Ill Fisherman At Sea, Transfers To Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) executed a successful rescue operation to save a fisherman who had fallen seriously ill on a boat near Ormara, subsequently shifting him to the hospital for necessary treatment.
According to the PMSA spokesperson on Thursday, the distress call came from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Committee (MRCC), reporting a seriously ill fisherman (Off Ormara).
In response to the call, the PMSA Ormara base initiated a thorough search and rescue operation, leading to the safe transfer of the 27-year-old patient, Amjad Hussain, son of Abdul Karim, from his boat to the hospital.
