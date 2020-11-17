UrduPoint.com
PMSA Seizes Huge Quantity Of Hashish, Arrests Four

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

PMSA seizes huge quantity of hashish, arrests four

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency arrested four drug traffickers and seized huge quantity of drugs during an operation conducted in open sea.

Addressing a news conference at the PMSA headquarters, Commander and Director (Public Relations) Usman Amjad of the Agency said that the PMSA intercepted a suspicious vessel in open sea and during its checking recovered 1372 kg of hashish on board and arrested four accused.

He said that the approximate value of the seized drugs in the international market is Rs. 549 million.

The arrested accused and recovered drugs have been handed over to the Anti Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

