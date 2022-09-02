PMSA sends two more trucks of relief goods to flood-hit areas

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) as part of its ongoing rescue and relief operation has sent two more trucks of ration and coal for the flood victims in different villages in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) as part of its ongoing rescue and relief operation has sent two more trucks of ration and coal for the flood victims in different villages in Sindh.

According to PMSA news release issued on Friday, the trucks were sent to villages of Jatti and Sujawal.

The areas where road conditions caused difficulties for truck movements, lighter vehicles were employed to reach people living in temporary shelters and tents.

Bottles of mineral water, especially arranged coal for cooking food, and ration bags carrying basic food items were distributed among the flood affected people.

"PMSA is determined to continue its relief campaign till situation improves for the affected people", the news release said.