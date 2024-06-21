PMSCO To Hold Math & Computer Science Competition In September
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Maths and Computer Science Olympiad (PMSCO) would be conducting a Math & Computer Science Competition in September with aim to identify and nurture talented students in the said subjects.
PMSCO wants to promote STEM education and excellence in Pakistan. STEM is a type of education that integrates the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, said a press release.
PMCSO wants to encourage students in developing problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and promote passion for math and computer science.
The PMSCO would provide a platform for students to showcase their talents, compete with peers, and strive for excellence.
Students of grade 6 to12 would be able to participate in the said competition nationwide while registering and submitting their assessments online.
PMSCO would award medals, certificates, and cash prizes to top 500 performers in the Olympiad competition.
