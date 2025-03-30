Open Menu

PMShehbaz Sharif Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings To Crown Prince Of Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM

PMShehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Crown Prince of Kuwait

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone call with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, and extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Crown Prince as well as to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, and the brotherly people of Kuwait.

Recalling the historical brotherly ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its cordial relations with Kuwait for mutually rewarding cooperation. He fondly recalled his warm and productive meeting with the Crown Prince in New York last year on sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual session.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need upon to further enhance bilateral economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two countries through close collaboration and exploring joint initiatives.

In this spirit, he extended a most cordial invitation to the Crown Prince to undertaken an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience. The invitation was most graciously accepted by the Crown Prince, who also said that his visit would be preceded by the visit of the Prime Minister of Kuwait to Pakistan.

His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah warmly reciprocated Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan. He agreed upon the need to work closely together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity of the two countries.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

3 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

3 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan