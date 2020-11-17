(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the proposed Peshawar Model Town (PMT) project will prove to be a milestone towards Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of providing reasonable housing facilities to the low earning segment of the society.

He also directed the authorities concerned for starting work simultaneously on land acquisition, consultancy, engineering design and other process of the project.

Chief Minister was chairing a meeting regarding the proposed Peshawar Model Town project here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar.

Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Zafar Ali Shah and high ups of Peshawar and Nowshera district administrations attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting about salient features of the proposed model town, it was told that the project would consist of different 23 zones covering 1.8 lac acres of land adding that practical work on the project would be started by May next year.

Furthermore, it was informed that the process of feasibility study and identification of suitable site for the project had been completed. Under the project, some 81 thousand residential plots of different size, education complex, medical and sports complexes and other allied facilities would be available in the Model Town.

The forum was apprised that under the project separate portion would be reserved for media enclave and public offices as well.

Briefing about the proposed land utilization of the project, it was informed that 50% of total land would be reserved for residential purpose whereas 5% for commercial and parking, 12% for open/green spaces & parks, 23% for roads, 8% for public buildings and remaining portion of land would be reserved for graveyard and other requirements.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned for timely completion of all the process of the project including acquisition of land so that practical work on the project could be initiated as per plan. He also directed the authorities to start work on the construction of access road to the identified land and to open PDA site office on the location.

He said that Peshawar Model Town was a mega housing scheme of the provincial government adding that special focus should be given to its master planning to make it perfect in all respects.

He also directed the authorities concerned to allocate sufficient land for government offices in the proposed Model Town keeping in view the future requirements.