PMTA To Add 64 Buses To Its Lahore Operation

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

PMTA to add 64 buses to its Lahore operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) will complete the transition of its operations with 64 brand new metro buses in the Lahore metro bus system by the end of August 2021.

According to PMTA spokesman, 16 new buses procured by VEDA Transit Solutions have already reached Lahore metro bus depot and the remaining 48 buses will arrive by August 15.

He said the new contract would result in savings of Rs 2 billion to the provincialgovernment over the life of contract.

More Stories From Pakistan

