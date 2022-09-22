UrduPoint.com

PMTA's 325 Cameras Linked With PSCA In Second Phase

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Significant milestone has been achieved by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) for enhancing the safety and security of the metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Significant milestone has been achieved by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) for enhancing the safety and security of the metropolis.

In the second phase, 325 cameras of mass transit authority were linked with PSCA's monitoring facility.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan and Managing Director PMTA Mirza Naseer Inayat inaugurated the second phase of cameras integration during a ceremony held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, Qurban Lines.

According to PSCA, more than 1600 cameras of Punjab Mass Transit Authority would be integrated with PSCA in the third phase.

On this occasion, COO Kamran Khan said that the integration of cameras would help law enforcement agencies during their investigations, adding that the milestone development would enhance public safety and security in the city.

He said that it had been recognized as an international best practice to integrate private cameras with the government's monitoring system for efficient surveillance.

MD PMTA, Mirza Naseer Inayat said, "We will also give all possible support to integrate Rawalpindi and Multan transit cameras with PSCA surveillance system".

On this occasion, General Manager Operations PMTA Uzair Shah said that the collaboration of Mass Transit Authority and Punjab Safe Cities Authority would be beneficial for the public.

