PMU office to remain open on Sunday

The Project Management Unit (PMU) office Sargodha Road will remain open on Sunday (December 13) to facilitate the allottees of FDA City

A spokesman of FDA said on Saturday that FDA extended deadline up to December 15 for payment of FDA City plots as many allottees had not deposited their dues despite repeated reminders.

Therefore, FDA once again give them a chance by extending last date of deposit of dues up to December 15, 2020.

In this connection, PMU office of FDA City will also remain open on Sunday at Sargodha Road so that the defaulter allottees could deposit their dues and get proprietary rights of their plots.

The defaulters should avail this opportunity and immediately deposit their dues.

Otherwise, their plot allotment would be cancelled if they failed to deposit FDACity dues up to the deadline, he concluded.