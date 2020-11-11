PMU set up to monitor water project phase-II

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :A Project Management Unit (PMU) has been set up under the management of the Wasa to monitor the water project Phase-II worth Rs 14 billion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the PMU at Gulistan Water Works while Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, Vice Chairman Sh Shahid Javed, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz and others were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that Water Project Phase-2 would provide 25 million gallons of clean drinking water to the masses through modern technology.

He said that with completion of the project, 600,000 people in eastern part of the city would have access to safe drinking water. On this occasion, Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Shahid Javed said that the mega project would be completed with foreign investment while 19% funds will be provided by the Punjab government.