PMU To Hold Capacity Building Course From Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Project Management Unit (PMU) Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Program (SPRIP) Works and Services department Sindh will undertake two weeks preparation of Sindh Road Network Master Plan from November 03 (Tuesday).

The training, to be continued from Nov 3 to 19, is aimed at institutional strengthening of SPRIP staff in Sindh, at Hyderabad, Sukkur and Karachi respectively in collaboration of a private company, said a statement on Monday.

The training will be imparted to the officials of Works and Services department of Sindh by the noted orators to enhance the institutional capacity of engineers.

More Stories From Pakistan

