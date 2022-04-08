UrduPoint.com

PMYA Grieved At Aslam Motiwala's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 09:00 PM

PMYA grieved at Aslam Motiwala's death

Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Saqib Naseem and other office bearers have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of prominent businessman Aslam Motiwala and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Saqib Naseem and other office bearers have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of prominent businessman Aslam Motiwala and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Late Motiwala was a senior member of PYMA and leader of cloth market, said PYMA statement on Friday.

PYMA leaders paid their tribute to Aslam Motiwala, saying that the business community would always remember his services.

The traders prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Market Family

Recent Stories

Shazia Marri welcomes IHC's decision about PECA

Shazia Marri welcomes IHC's decision about PECA

44 seconds ago
 Rating updates ER of AWPL

Rating updates ER of AWPL

46 seconds ago
 DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arr ..

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

3 minutes ago
 Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for P ..

Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for Prohibited Content - Russian Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to ..

Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to Block Traffic to Kaliningrad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.