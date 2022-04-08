(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Saqib Naseem and other office bearers have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of prominent businessman Aslam Motiwala and offered their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Late Motiwala was a senior member of PYMA and leader of cloth market, said PYMA statement on Friday.

PYMA leaders paid their tribute to Aslam Motiwala, saying that the business community would always remember his services.

The traders prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and grant of patience to the bereaved family.