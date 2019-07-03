PMYA Reserves Separate Quota For Women In "Kamyab Jawan Program"

In bid to empower women, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to reserve separate quota of young women in "Kamyab Jawan Program"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :In bid to empower women, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to reserve separate quota of young women in "Kamyab Jawan Program".

"Women were comprised more than half of the population so there was dire need to uplift them economically to bring them into mainstream of society fabric", an official told APP.

He said that PMYA will collaborate with Ministry of Human Rights to strengthen more and more women to participate in economic activities to become self dependent and self sufficient.

He said that for their technical and vocational training PMYA will associate them with best technical institutes adding that in other schemes like SME Lending Loan Facility, women would have separate quota.

Women will also be selected from remote and rural areas to bring them forward for self governing and for the development of the country, he stated.

He said that PTI's Government was committed to provide paramount opportunities to the young women so that they could contribute to the national development.