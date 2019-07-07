UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYA Reserves Separate Quota For Women In "Kamyab Jawan Program"

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

PMYA reserves separate quota for women in

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :In bid to empower women, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to reserve separate quota of young women in "Kamyab Jawan Program".

"Women were comprised more than half of the population so there was dire need to uplift them economically to bring them into mainstream of society fabric", an official told APP.

He said that PMYA will collaborate with Ministry of Human Rights to strengthen more and more women to participate in economic activities to become self dependent and self sufficient.

He said that for their technical and vocational training PMYA will associate them with best technical institutes adding that in other schemes like SME Lending Loan Facility, women would have separate quota.

Women will also be selected from remote and rural areas to bring them forward for self governing and for the development of the country, he stated.

He said that PTI's Government was committed to provide paramount opportunities to the young women so that they could contribute to the national development.

\\778

Related Topics

Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Young Women From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

4 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

16 minutes ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

43 minutes ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

1 hour ago

Judge Arshad Malik to shortly give his stance over ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani-British citizen alleges Nasir Butt of mu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.