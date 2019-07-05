UrduPoint.com
PMYA To Facilitate Minority Youth In Kamyab Jawan Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:39 PM

PMYA to facilitate minority youth in Kamyab Jawan Program

In a bid to uplift Minority Youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programmes (PMYA) has planned to facilitate marginalized and minority youth in "Kamyab Jawan Program"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :In a bid to uplift Minority Youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programmes (PMYA) has planned to facilitate marginalized and minority youth in "Kamyab Jawan Program".

According to an official, for their empowerment special focus would be given on their career development and employment pathways.

They would be provided with equal opportunities as other citizens enjoy their civic rights as citizen of Pakistan, he stated.

He said under Kamyab Jawan Program selected minorities youth would be taught skill development, technical,vocational and digital skills, entrepreneurship development and civic engagement.

He said that minorities had the right to get every government opportunity for the economic empowerment as they had equal right on the country's resources.

