PMYA to launch cash grant program for rural, marginalized youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minster Youth Affairs Program (PMYA) in collaboration with 'Ehsas' team will launch a program for extending cash grant to rural and marginalized youth for their uplift.

According to an official, in order to start their own business ventures and financial inclusion they will be granted cash amount.

He said that their focus will on five point agenda included their employment, economic empowerment, civic engagement, social protection health and well being for specially marginalized youth.

He said that there was dire need of effective strategy in this regard to empower them economically and socially.

He said that the program was meant for uplifting youth and maintain sustainable national economic growth which was only possible if we could manage our young labour on modern trends in line with latest developments.

