ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to launch "PM's Hunarmand Jawan" programme to uplift youth by initiating several projects for them.

According to an official, under this programme youth would not only be trained conventional but also with high technology skills.

He said that the youth will be given technical training which would reduce the daunting unemployment ratio across the country.

They will be given helpful technical and vocational training in both high-tech and conventional demand-driven trades to ensure their maximum employ ability.

He said that It would help to attain better livelihood and career opportunities which were inaccessible to them earlier due to lack of empowerment programmes.

PTI's Government was committed to assist youth for their empowerment and use their potential and talent for the development of the nation as they formed the major component of the society, he commented.

