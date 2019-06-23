UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYA To Launch "PM's Hunarmand Jawan" Programme

Sumaira FH 1 second ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:40 PM

PMYA to launch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to launch "PM's Hunarmand Jawan" programme to uplift youth by initiating several projects for them.

According to an official, under this programme youth would not only be trained conventional but also with high technology skills.

He said that the youth will be given technical training which would reduce the daunting unemployment ratio across the country.

They will be given helpful technical and vocational training in both high-tech and conventional demand-driven trades to ensure their maximum employ ability.

He said that It would help to attain better livelihood and career opportunities which were inaccessible to them earlier due to lack of empowerment programmes.

PTI's Government was committed to assist youth for their empowerment and use their potential and talent for the development of the nation as they formed the major component of the society, he commented.

/778

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Government

Recent Stories

34 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

42 minutes ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.