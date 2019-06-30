UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYA To Launch SME Lending Facility Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:00 PM

PMYA to launch SME lending facility soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) Programme has planned to launch "SME-lending facility" with the allocation of Rs450 million to offer subsidized business loans to young entrepreneurs.

According to an official, "It has been for the first time in the history, clean lending facility will be offered to borrowers up to Rs500,000, whereas subsidized loans will also be offered from Rs0.5 to1 million." He said that PMYA would provide subsidy to the borrowers by sharing half of their interest rate.

  He said that the programme was meant to uplift youth and maintain sustainable national economic growth which was only possible if we could manage our young labour on modern trends in line with the latest developments.

  He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focusing to bring institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth which comprises major chunk of the nation's population.

//778

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Young From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Cricketers congratulate Pak team over nail biting ..

17 minutes ago

FIR of ANP leader Sartaj Khanâ€™s murder registere ..

32 minutes ago

Itâ€™s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to ..

54 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Europe heat signals need for climate ac ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.