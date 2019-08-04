UrduPoint.com
PMYAP-Postal Services Join Hands To Facilitate Youth

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) in collaboration with  Ministry of  Postal Services has planned  to launch e-postal services under Youth Entrepreneurship scheme (YES) of PM's kamyab Jawan Program.

According to an official, the main aim of the said program was to facilitate youth through community business center which would be setup under YES.

He said that Ministry of Postal Services and PMYAP would launch awareness campaign of all its youth-focused initiatives through a vast network of its 3200 post offices across the country.

He said that through business community centers, youth entrepreneur's skills would be enhanced to adjust them according to their skills.

'The collaboration would  help to enhance the skills of young entrepreneurs by providing different platforms to empower them," he said.

