UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYAP 'Social Protection' Programme To Provide Social Security, Legal Aid To Youth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:11 PM

PMYAP 'Social Protection' programme to provide social security, legal aid to youth

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has worked out its first comprehensive "Social Protection" programme aimed to provide social security and legal aid to the youth facing community issues and conflicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has worked out its first comprehensive "Social Protection" programme aimed to provide social security and legal aid to the youth facing community issues and conflicts.

A PMYAP official told APP, the programme would provide protection and security to the youth who were indulged in drug addiction and other wrong practices leaving their household in pathetic condition adding, "It would create awareness among the youngsters to prevent from social evils and wrong practices and would also provide assistance for legal guidance in complicated matters." He added that with the repeated child abuse cases, deaths due to counterfeit drugs and alcohol and other wrong practices it was necessary to initiate a programme that would not help the youth facing social problems to reclaim themselves rather also provide legal aid in case of facing threats in various complications.

"The illegal, unsocial, unethical and un-Islamic practices will also be discouraged under the programme through education and awareness sessions for a safe and prosperous Pakistan," she added.

The PMYAP official informed that the legal aid and access to justice would also be extended to juveniles and youth in prisons under this programme.

To a question, he said there would be strict implementation of the programme with stakeholder engagement of civil societies and all other concerned to end such heinous and inhumane crimes from the society.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Drugs All From

Recent Stories

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

20 minutes ago

Modi govt bent on crushing citizens, destroying ec ..

1 minute ago

"Grassroots level changes vital for consistency du ..

13 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 48th National Day with a ..

46 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulates UAE on Nation ..

46 minutes ago

North Korea Builds Several Dozen Sites for Missile ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.