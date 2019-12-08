PMYAP 'Social Protection' programme to provide social security, legal aid to youth

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has worked out its first comprehensive "Social Protection" programme aimed to provide social security and legal aid to the youth facing community issues and conflicts.

A PMYAP official told APP, the programme would provide protection and security to the youth who were indulged in drug addiction and other wrong practices leaving their household in pathetic condition adding, "It would create awareness among the youngsters to prevent from social evils and wrong practices and would also provide assistance for legal guidance in complicated matters." He added that with the repeated child abuse cases, deaths due to counterfeit drugs and alcohol and other wrong practices it was necessary to initiate a programme that would not help the youth facing social problems to reclaim themselves rather also provide legal aid in case of facing threats in various complications.

"The illegal, unsocial, unethical and un-Islamic practices will also be discouraged under the programme through education and awareness sessions for a safe and prosperous Pakistan," she added.

The PMYAP official informed that the legal aid and access to justice would also be extended to juveniles and youth in prisons under this programme.

To a question, he said there would be strict implementation of the programme with stakeholder engagement of civil societies and all other concerned to end such heinous and inhumane crimes from the society.

