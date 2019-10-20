PMYAP to establish 500 skilled laboratories in Madrasas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to establish 500 skilled laboratories in Madrasas to mobilize the Madrasas across the country with modern technology tools.

With the increasing flood of information technology and its efficacy in better and quality education has made it indispensible for the government to work out robust strategy for providing Madrasa disciples a reliable and sustainable future.

A PMYAP official told APP that most of the madrasas were undergoing informal education programmes to impart basic education to the students along with religious schools.

However, PMYAP was planning to collaborate with different Madrasas in the country to have modern technology equipped laboratories for Madrasas's student. "These skilled laboratories would help provide acquaintance to new methodologies applied through information technology tools and software applications.

It would also contain technical training equipment as well that is going to enable madrasa students get technical skills for better employment opportunities," he added.

The market scenarios are evolving by every passing year which had increased competition to secure employment opportunities. This programme, he said, would primarily focus to get the madrasa students at par with those acquiring formal education in schools for better employment.

The PMYAP official said, "When these children grow and leave their madrasas they will have the same career opportunities among those coming from private schools with proper education of modern disciplines".

