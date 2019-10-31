PMYAP To Focus On Advancing TVET Through "Skills For All' For Youth Empowerment

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Center (NAVTTC) has planned to launch the program "Skills for All" for socio-economic empowerment of youth across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Center (NAVTTC) has planned to launch the program "Skills for All" for socio-economic empowerment of youth across the country.

According to an official, major aim of the said program was to impart skills among the prime asset of the country, our youth.

"By creating employment opportunities for their social and economic uplift would enable them to play their pivotal role in the national development", he remarked.� He said a "`Technical Steering Committee' would be constituted to review the progress of the project on quarterly basis, and the entire program would be made available on a digital platform to ensure merit and transparency." He said this huge project is one of its kind, envisaging the reform agenda for Technical and Vocatiobal education (TVET) sector of Pakistan, which has been developed after extensive deliberations.

He added that under the program, development and standardization of 200 technical and vocational qualifications would be given.

"International accreditation of 50 Pakistani TVET institute's and initiation of Joint Degree Programs in TVET will be done", he stated.� He further said under the programme, "there will be Extension of NAVTTC's Job Portal with National Exchange Portal which help refurbishing and connecting all existing job placement facilities across the country".

"Establishment of 15 smart Tech labs for virtual skill development programs bisides distant learning programs in TVET sector would also part of this initiative", he said.

He further informed that establishment of 10 country-of-destination specific facilitation centers in 10 major manpower exporting cities across Pakistan would also on cards.� He informed that establishment of 70 labs/workshops in Madrassah(s) to introduce skill development and TVET activities across Pakistan is also part of this programme.

Another agenda under this program wiould be Skill development programs for 50,000 youth belonging to less developed areas of the country especially Balochistan, GB, AJK, and newly added districts of KP (ex-FATA), Southern Punjab and rural Sindh, he said.

Skill development training of 50,000 youth in High-end technologies in reputed universities of Pakistan and TVET institutes was also included, he said.

He saidthere would be establishment of National Skills Accreditation Council at Islamabad, adding that accreditation of 2000 TVET institutes all across Pakistan would be started.�"Establishment of 50 incubation centers to promote self employment and entrepreneurship in skilled youth will also be done", he said.