PMYAP To Initiate Japanese Firm Based Internship Programmes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has started working with the government of Japan to develop broad technical internship programmes in collaboration with the Japanese companies.

According to a PMYAP official, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar had held meetings with delegates from the embassy of Japan to mull over the detailed comprehensive plan for accommodating Pakistani youth in the Japanese companies for internship.

He said that the Japanese government was already extending cooperation in diverse fields, especially providing assistance in programmes offering human resource development of youth.

He said that owing the huge experience and advancement of the Japanese authorities in different economic and social sectors' development the Japanese government had agreed on various Japanese funded projects to maximize the benefits for youth development in Pakistan.

The PMYAP official said soon the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme with joint assistance of Japan, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other donor agencies would be initiated.

Moreover, he said that the increased people to people contacts, cultural ties and business relations between the two countries were evident to strong bilateral coordination.

He said Japan was already offering a number of scholarships to young Pakistani students in different subjects and academic programmes.

