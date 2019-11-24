PMYAP To Launch Jawan Hunarmand Programme, "Skills For All"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) in collobration with National Vocational and Training Centre (NAVTTC) has planned to launch Hunarmand Jawan Program for "Skills for All Programme" envisages to uplift the youth in TVET sector.

According to official source, major aim of the said programme was International Accreditation of 50 Pakistani Technical, Vocational education and Training (TVET) Institutes and initiation of Joint Degree Programs with reputed international TVET Institutes.

He said the program would strengthen NAVTTC's National Skill Information System (NSIS) with the expansion of National Job Portal.

The officer said 100 Smart Tech labs would be established across Pakistan for distant learning programs in Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector including introduction of soft skills, business and information Technology IT and virtual skill development.

"Establishment of 10 country wide specific facilitation centers in 10 cities across Pakistan would help high outflux of Pakistani workers in the international market, he stated.

He further said they would establish 70 new labs/workshop in Madrassa(s) to impart skill development training among students studying there.

The official said under the program they would also introduce skill development program for 50,000 youth of less developed areas of country especially Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and newly added districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Ex-FATA), southern Punjab and rural Sindh.

He informed that skill development training of 50,000 youth in High-End /High-Tech technologies in reputed universities and state of the art TVET Institutes of Pakistan would also be done.

Establishment of National Accreditation Council at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is also on cards under this initiative.

Transfer of Technology through Foreign Training of 500 TVET teachers would be introduced under the said programme, he said.

Besides that technical training of 2000 teachers in advanced countries and with in the country is also planned under it.

The programme also included establishment of 50 business incubation centers to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship in skilled youth, he stated.

