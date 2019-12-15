UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYAP To Launch 'National Youth Pulse Portal' For Unemployed, Certified Skilled Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

PMYAP to launch 'National Youth Pulse Portal' for unemployed, certified skilled youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch 'National Youth Pulse Portal' a new project to provide employment opportunity to unemployed and certified skilled youth.

According to a PMYAP official, the Pulse Portal would develop a credible database of qualified and technically trained and certified young manpower so that requisite job opportunities at local and international levels could be made without any long and complex processes.

The database, he said would comprise of information of youth regarding their education, skills and work experience where these individuals would be adjusted according to their expertise.

PMYAP for the first time had devised an out of the box strategy to cater the 65 percent of the country's total population mainly youth below the age of 35, he said, adding that after collecting information of the certified skilled young labour and experienced youth it would be incorporated and regulated as per their domain.

"There is no direction for the youth of the country to excel in their professional careers as most of the the people waste their abilities and skills in wrong fields of work that are contrary to their educational and professional background," the PMYAP official said.

This portal would help youth provide a pathway to professionally trained youngsters to get right jobs and join the field according to their area of skills," he added.

The strategies and work plans had been streamlined to start this initiative with a new idea and with a grassroots level approach to benefit the skilled and potential youth without any discrimination, he said.

C:bmq/P:bmq/L:mka/R:mka\778

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Job Young Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

18 minutes ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

3 hours ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.