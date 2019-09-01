UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYAP To Launch NYDF For Empowering Youth

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 12:30 PM

PMYAP to launch NYDF for empowering youth

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned a comprehensive strategy to launch National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) for empowering youth socially, economically and politically.

According to an official, NYDF would focus on six thematic areas to uplift youth across the country.

He said that the six areas including, mainstreaming Marginalized Youth, Employment and Economic Empowerment, Civic Engagement, Social Protection, Health & Wellbeing, Youth-Focused Institutional Reforms and National Youth Council (NYC).

"In the light of "National Youth Development Framework (NYDF)", for the first time in Pakistan, Government has notified a 33-member "National Youth Council (NYC)", he stated.

He said that government's aim to channelize the energy of youth for the economic empowerment and for the development of the country.

778

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

13 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

13 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

13 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.