ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch "PM's Hunarmanmd Jawan Programme" to empower youth in high technologies.

According to an official, under the programme youth will be trained in conventional trade as well as in high skilled emerging technologies.

He said 150,000 students will be given training in market driven skills including digital/computing skills every year.

He said that in this regard PMYAP has joined hands with NAVTTC and TEVTAs to facilitate youth in skill trainings and would engage private schools in TVET through launch of skill training in schools.

He further said that the aim of the training was to help youth in securing gainful employment not only in the local, but also in the international labour market.