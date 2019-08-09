UrduPoint.com
PMYAP To Launch PM's Hunarmand Jawan Program

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:22 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch "PM's Hunarmanmd Jawan Programme" to empower youth in high technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch "PM's Hunarmanmd Jawan Programme" to empower youth in high technologies.

According to an official, under the said programme training will be given in conventional trade as well as in high skilled emerging technologies to the unskilled youth of the country.

He said 150,000 students will be given training in market driven skills including digital/computing skills every year.

He said that in this regard PMYAP has joined hands with NAVTTC and TEVTAs to facilitate youth in skill trainings and would engage private schools in TVET through launch of skill training in schools.

He further said that the main aim was to help youth in securing gainful employment not only in the local but also in the international labor market.

