PMYAP To Launch 'PM's Startup Pakistan' Programme

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:46 PM

In a bid to empower youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch 'PM's Startup Pakistan' programme to engage youth in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Eco System culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :In a bid to empower youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch 'PM's Startup Pakistan' programme to engage youth in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Eco System culture.

According to an official, the said programme was aimed to develop national startup ecosystem for enhancing entrepreneurial activity in youth by promoting conventional and Technical startups at universities/technology institutes.

He said that under this programme one million students will be trained at different technical institutes, universities and TVETA training centers.

He said under this programme Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market adding that it will also educate and facilitate the potential entrepreneurs and provide training in business development cycle.

NAVTTC and HEC will collaborate in said programme to give technical training to maximum youth in country, he added.

He said that young students will be adjusted in Naya Pakistan Housing Project, Pakistan Tourism board and Ministry Postal Services for entrepreneurship or technical trainings.

The prime objective of the Government was to enable the maximum youth to have employment or entrepreneurship opportunities in the country, he said.

