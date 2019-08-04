UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYAP To Launch "PM's Year Of Youth"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

PMYAP to launch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :In a bid to encourage youth in the field of sports, the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to launch the "PM's Year of the Youth".

According to an official, the aim of the program was to highlight and boost the morale of youth who were interested in filed sports at district and regional level.

"It would be a sort of national and international engagement for youth and according to their accomplishments, they will be rewarded award titled Jawan-e-Maidan," he said.

He said national carnivals and culture events would also be arranged at national level. Through this initiative, talented young sportsman would come to fore, he said.

He said this revolutionary initiative of the government will greatly benefit youth to utilize their hidden talent for their selves and for obviously progress of the country.

/778

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Young Progress Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

13 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

13 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

13 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.