ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :In a bid to encourage youth in the field of sports, the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to launch the "PM's Year of the Youth".

According to an official, the aim of the program was to highlight and boost the morale of youth who were interested in filed sports at district and regional level.

"It would be a sort of national and international engagement for youth and according to their accomplishments, they will be rewarded award titled Jawan-e-Maidan," he said.

He said national carnivals and culture events would also be arranged at national level. Through this initiative, talented young sportsman would come to fore, he said.

He said this revolutionary initiative of the government will greatly benefit youth to utilize their hidden talent for their selves and for obviously progress of the country.

