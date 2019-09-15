PMYAP to launch YES to develop entrepreneurship culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme has planned to launch Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) to encourage entrepreneurship culture in the country.

According to an official, aim of the said programme was to focus on proper training along with subsidized loans for the development of entrepreneurship culture in the country.

He said that it would help to create maximum number of jobs through entrepreneurship development.

He said that beneficiaries would be imparted proper entrepreneurship training through different technical institutes to all the loan beneficiaries of the scheme in order to make them successful and thriving businessmen.

It was a game changer initiative of the PTI government for creating maximum jobs through entrepreneurship development in the country, he added.

He said that the above mentioned programme would help enabling maximum youth as successful and promising businessmen.

