UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYAP To Launch YES To Develop Entrepreneurship Culture

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 12:10 PM

PMYAP to launch YES to develop entrepreneurship culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme has planned to launch Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES)  to encourage entrepreneurship culture in the country.

According to an official, aim of the said programme was to focus on proper training along with subsidized loans for the development of entrepreneurship culture in the country.

He said that it would help to create maximum number of jobs through entrepreneurship development.

He said that beneficiaries would be imparted proper entrepreneurship training through different technical institutes to all the loan beneficiaries of the scheme in order to make them successful and thriving businessmen.

    It was a game changer initiative of the PTI government for creating maximum jobs through entrepreneurship development in the country, he added.

He said that the above mentioned programme would help enabling maximum youth as successful and promising businessmen.

C:bmq/P:bmq/L:abk/R:abk/778

Related Topics

Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

ERC continues aid efforts in Hadramaut, Yemen

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 15, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo projects energise economic activit ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

11 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.