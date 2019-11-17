UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMYAP To Launch Youth Empowerment Card

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:50 PM

PMYAP to launch Youth Empowerment Card

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has planned to launch "Youth Empowerment Card" to make them economically independent and empowered.

According to an official, it would be a subsidy card for the youth to avail civic services like travel tickets, passport fees and Nation Identity Card (NIC) on subsidized rates.

He said that NADRA will collect the basic data of youth across the country and adding that Rs4000 to Rs5000 will be provided under this card.

PTI's government was committed to provide paramount opportunities to the youth so that they could contribute to the national development, he said.

C:bmq/P:bmq/L:mka/R:mkaC:12:24/P:12:25/L:12:37/R:12:39

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Roads Authority completes AED28 million ro ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides AED5.5 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

4 hours ago

Members of Human Fraternity Higher Committee prese ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.