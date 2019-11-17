UrduPoint.com
PMYAP To Start GYM For Environmental Protection

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to start Green Youth Movement (GYM) for tackling environmental and climate challenges.

According to an official, the main aim of the program was to financially support youth in spearheading eco-innovation in the country.

He said that under this program, Pakistani youth would be offered small grants to bring eco-innovative solution for climate crises like waste management, solid and liquid waste management, Water conservation Feature Icon, Renewable energy, Agriculture and forestry Feature Icon Eco-Tourism He said that Model Green Campuses-living labs will be established in all provinces for the promotion of best practices in renewable energy, solid and liquid waste management, water conservation, agriculture, forestry and eco-tourism.

He said that a network of GYM clubs will be established around 110 HEC-recognized public sector universities adding that Young Eco-Innovators will be mentored and their innovations will be marketed both nationally and internationally.

The program was one of the flagship initiatives of Kamyab Jawan Programme to sensitize and organize youth for the promotion of environmental conservation and eco-friendly behavior, he said.

